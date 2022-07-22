Empire Podcast #524: Ron Howard

We can't move for members of the Howard family on the Empire Podcast these days. Why, only the other week we had Bryce Dallas Howard, and now her dad, the great director Ron, is our special guest this episode, as he tells Chris Hewitt all about his latest movie, Thirteen Lives, the story of the near-impossible Thai cave diving rescue that captivated the world in 2018. Ron and Chris also talk about how proud Ron is of Bryce's new career as a director, and her Apollo 13 homage in an episode of The Mandalorian.

Then, in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Ben Travis and the returning James Dyer and Helen O'Hara for a heat-addled episode filled with much talk of Predator, the greatest movies with one-word titles, shameless plugging for sundry live shows, discussion of the week's movie news (including the trailers for Michael Flatley's Blackbird and Rob Zombie's The Munsters), and reviews of Where The Crawdads Sing, Persuasion, Don't Make Me Go, and The Princess. Oh, and it's a truth universally acknowledged that Chris will incur the wrath of Jane Austen fans. Enjoy. Next stop: Clint Howard!

TIMESTAMPS! (Timings are approx.)

Intro/Listener Q: 0:00.00 - 25:01.00

Movie News: 25:02.00 - 58:15.00

Ron Howard: 58:16.00 - 01:14:02.00

Reviews: 01:14:03.00 - end