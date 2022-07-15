Empire Podcast #523: John McEnroe, Baz Luhrmann

Don't ever say that the Empire Podcast has a predictable roster of guests. For this week sees tennis legend John McEnroe sit down on Zoom with Chris Hewitt for a fun chat about his career, the new documentary McEnroe (which chronicles said career), and the numerous cameos he's made (usually as himself) in an array of films and TV shows. We cannot be serious? We can be serious. And don't call us Shirley. Chris is also joined by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann in an excerpt from our upcoming spoiler special on that fantastic fever dream of a movie.

And, in the brand new podbooth (actually, the Jazz FM studio), Chris is joined by Ben Travis and Sophie Butcher for an episode in which they discuss the panels they want to see at next week's Comic-Con, the week's movie news, including the sad death of the legendary James Caan, and review The Gray Man – the movie that sees the Russo Brothers reunite with Chris Evans – McEnroe, The Sea Beast and The Railway Children Return. The Railway Children have returned? YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS, MAN! Enjoy.

TIMESTAMPS! (Timings are approx.)

Intro/Listener Question -- 0:00.00 - 31:04.00

John McEnroe Interview -- 31:05.00 - 46:25.00

Movie News -- 46:26.00 - 1:12:50.00

Baz Luhrmann Interview -- 1:12:51.00 - 1:22:39.00

Reviews/Outro -- 1:22:40.00 - end