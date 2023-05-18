Eddie Murphy In Talks For New Pink Panther Movie

It honestly seems a little surprising that in the midst of a career upswing, Eddie Murphy would look to tread territory that others have covered, to varying levels of success. But here he is, in negotiations to star in MGM's new take on The Pink Panther.

If he does make a deal, Murphy will be the iconic Inspector Clouseau, as brought to life by Peter Sellers in the 1960s movies and Steve Martin to less critical acclaim in the 2000s.

Sonic The Hedgehog filmmaker Jeff Fowler is directing from a script by Chris Bremner (who co-wrote Bad Boys For Life and the upcoming fourth entry in the franchise). This new take on the Panther format would utilize a blend of live-action and CG to see Clouseau teaming up with the Panther for the first time. Which is a shift from when the movie was first rumoured back in 2020.