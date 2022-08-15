Ed Skrein Wants A Second Shot At Music Stardom In The I Used To Be Famous Trailer

Looking like he could have been another sibling in the Bros family (kids, ask your parents) Ed Skrein plays a once-famous musician who is looking for his second bite of the stardom apple – and might just have found it – in I Used To Be Famous. Check out the trailer for the new Netflix film…

Skrein stars as Vince, who used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now the troubled former popstar is alone and desperate. He dreams of making a comeback and starts performing in the streets of Peckham, in the hope that someone, anyone, will listen.

An impromptu jam with Stevie (Leo Long), an autistic young drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music… Prepare for a full-on heart-warmer!