David F Sandberg Directing Until Dawn Game Adaptation

Having spent the last few years in the superhero world with the Shazam! films, David F. Sandberg is pivoting back to his first, and let's be honest, favourite genre. It'll be with a twist, though, as he's on to make an adaptation of horror video game Until Dawn.

Gary Dauberman, who previously collaborated with Sandberg on *Annabelle: Creation*, is writing the latest draft of the adaptation, which was originally scripted by *The Invitation*'s Blair Butler. Originally launched in 2015, the game is an interactive horror video game that follows eight friends and frenemies who are brought together a remote mountain retreat. With live or die scenarios featuring a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a long-ago mining cave-in that reverberates into the present day, the members of the group must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece.