Dave Bautista In Talks For Canine Cop Comedy Unleashed

Could Dave Bautista be the new Tom Hanks? It's looking more likely that he may end up channeling Jim Belushi instead as he's looking to star in a new comedy called Unleashed that sees a cop partnered with a dog that sounds like a version of either K-9 or Turner & Hooch.

Unleashed is a new script from Blockers writers Jim & Brian Kehoe, which has Tag director Jeff Tomsic also considering signing on.

The concept for this one would see Bautista as a cop who is best friends with a canine partner that can sniff out any crime. When Boomer dies on the job, the cop pledges no more pooch partners, until he is teamed with Zeus.

While we're not sure we need to see a comedy where a heroic dog dies (we're still not over the end of one of those 1989 movies listed above – not saying which for spoiler reasons), the bigger red flag is the last time Bautista played a police officer with a funny partner, we got Stuber, which didn't exactly please critics or audiences.