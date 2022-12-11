Daniel Craig Starring For Luca Guadagnino In Adaptation Of William S. Burroughs’ Queer

After a quick — a very quick – run in cinemas, Daniel Craig will be on Netflix screens as Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But Craig also has his eye on a potential future film, signing up to star for Luca Guadagnino in an adaptation of William S. Burroughs' Queer.

According to Above The Line, Guadagnino, whose latest film, Bones And All, is in cinemas, has the Burroughs short novel on his To Do list.

Considered a quasi-sequel to Burroughs’ earlier novel Junkie, which was published in 1953, Queer was reportedly written between 1951 and 1953, but wasn’t published until 1985.

The novel is focused on a man named Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American ex-pat college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Self-conscious and insecure, Lee is driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who was based on a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, Florida who befriended Burroughs in Mexico City.