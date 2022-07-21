Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Shares Fiery First Poster

Boom. Christopher Nolan is coming back, and he’s ready to drum up some attention for his next feature film, historical wartime drama Oppenheimer. It’s due for release exactly one year from today, and to begin the 365 day countdown (hey, it’s not a Christopher Nolan movie if you’re not paying attention to the intricacies of chronology) the film’s first poster has arrived online – a doomy, dramatic explosion of fire, smoke, ash… and the silhouette of Cillian Murphy. Take a look here:

The film stars Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who contributed to the ‘Manhattan Project’ – the quest to build a nuclear bomb during World War II. As history – and this poster – tells us, that quest was very successful (and destructive). Nolan is directing from a script he’s written, based on Martin J. Sherwin and Kai Bird’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J. Robert Oppenheimer – and, as usual, he’s assembled one heck of a cast. Starring alongside Murphy will be (as the poster points out) Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, plus (as the poster doesn’t mention, because there’d be no room for anything else if you listed everyone) Rami Malek, Benny Sadie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Alex Wolff, Gary Oldman, and many more. Yes, all the men of Hollywood are in this film.