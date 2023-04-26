Chris Pine Playing King Magnifico In Disney’s Wish

We already knew that Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk were part of the voice cast for Disney's next animated feature, Wish. At the studio's big CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday, it was announced that Chris Pine is joining them to play King Magnifico.

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish introduces Asha (DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

King Magnifico meanwhile, is the ruler of the kingdom of Rosas, a place where wishes come true.

"As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some," says Jennifer Lee, executive producer and one of the writers for the film.