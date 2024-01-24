Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley And Aubrey Plaza Starring In Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t!

Regular readers will know that we talked to Ethan Coen, co-writer Tricia Cooke and some of his cast for the director's latest, Drive-Away Dolls. But he's already gathering the cast to make his next film, and it'll mark a reunion with Dolls star Margaret Qualley, with Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza also aboard.
Deadline wasn't able to dig up anything concrete on the new film beyond its title: Honey Don't! But we do know it'll be a comedy in the same vein as road-trip movie/crime caper Drive-Away Dolls. And beyond Qualley, it'll also see Coen work once again with Cooke, his wife who he met when she edited some of his and brother Joel's films.
Focus Features, which backed Dolls, is also producing this one, though shooting has yet to kick off. Drive-Away Dolls, meanwhile, lands Stateside on 23 February and will be in UK cinemas on 15 March.