Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley And Aubrey Plaza Starring In Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t!

Regular readers will know that we talked to Ethan Coen, co-writer Tricia Cooke and some of his cast for the director's latest, Drive-Away Dolls. But he's already gathering the cast to make his next film, and it'll mark a reunion with Dolls star Margaret Qualley, with Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza also aboard.

Deadline wasn't able to dig up anything concrete on the new film beyond its title: Honey Don't! But we do know it'll be a comedy in the same vein as road-trip movie/crime caper Drive-Away Dolls. And beyond Qualley, it'll also see Coen work once again with Cooke, his wife who he met when she edited some of his and brother Joel's films.