Cate Blanchett And Michael Fassbender Starring In Steven Soderbergh’s Next Film

Ever the busy filmmaker, Steven Soderbergh has one film — supernatural tale Presence — at this year's Sundance Film Festival, but he's already gearing up for his next gig. The director has recruited Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender for spy thriller Black Bag.

Writer David Koepp (who also worked on Presence) has scripted this one, which beyond the basic genre description, is largely being kept quiet. Soderbergh is aiming to shoot in the UK starting this May, though that will be contingent on a studio, streaming service or other distributor making a deal to finance it.