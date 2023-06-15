Bradley Cooper And Will Arnett Starring In Is This Thing On?

After being friends for years (and occasionally both appearing in the casts of films), Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are ready to collaborate on a mysterious new film for Searchlight called Is This Thing On?.

Arnett has worked on the script with his Flaked co-writer Mark Chappell, but the plot details are being kept quiet for now. Still, doesn't that title sound like it could be set in the world of stand-up comedy? And both Cooper and Arnett in particular have screen comedy bona fides.

Cooper will direct and produce the film, and they'll both star, but it's in limbo for now as the Writers' strike continues, which means they can't develop the script for now.