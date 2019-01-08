Brad Bird Planning A Movie Musical

Having returned to the Pixar fold for long-awaited sequel Incredibles 2, Brad Bird has his eye on an original project for his next film. Talking at the BAFTA Tea Party event, he revealed that he's developing a musical.

Chatting with Variety, Bird was naturally circumspect about most of the specifics, but did get into why he's working on the film. "I don’t know anything about musicals so I figured I should do this, because I’m deathly afraid of it and that sounds like a cool thing," Bird said. "It’s a project I’ve been wanting to make for a long time, it’s got about 20 minutes of animation in it." He doesn't say whether it'll be produced via his Emeryville pals, but chances are the team would be helpful with the animation element.

As for the tuneful element, Bird is apparently turning to regular collaborator Michael Giacchino to provide the music, which makes it all the more exciting. Hopefully this one comes together, as Bird has had a few projects linger for years in development limbo with no sign of forward motion. The success of the second Incredibles movie should at least help matters...