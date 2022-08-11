Bones And All: Timothée Chalamet Leads The Cast For Luca Guadagnino’s Latest

The return of director Luca Guadagnino with a new movie is always something to be celebrated, and a reunion with his Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet is also worth celebrating. Chalamet leads Bones And All alongside Taylor Russell, and the first teaser is online thanks to Chalamet's twitter feed…

Adapted by David Kajganich from Camille DeAngelis' 2015 novel, Bones And All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are. And, spoiler alert: there is cannibalism involved. But please spare us the "did they ask Armie Hammer for research advice?" jokes.

"There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society that I am drawn toward and touched by," Guadagnino says in a statement. "I love these characters. The heart of the movie is tender and affectionate towards them. I’m interested in their emotional journeys. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. The movie is for me, a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?"

If we're worried by anything, it's that the combo of Guadagnino and Chalamet means our Chris will already have started coming up with his own theme tune for the movie, following the "great" "success" of his Call Me By Your Name "composition".