Actor Bernard Cribbins Dies Aged 93

British actor Bernard Cribbins – who brought joy to multiple generations across the likes of The Railway Children, Doctor Who, Jackanory and The Wombles – has passed away at the age of 93, it’s been confirmed.

In a career that spanned movies, TV, theatre, comedy and more, Cribbins was a regular fixture of several cultural institutions. In the 1960s, he starred in Carry On Jack and Carry On Spying, and returned in 1992 for Carry On Columbus – and appeared in ‘The Hotel Inspectors’ episode of Fawlty Towers. He narrated beloved children’s TV series The Wombles between 1973 and 1975, and told stories on Jackanory (including James And The Giant Peach, Charlie And the Chocolate Factor, Alice In Wonderland, The Hobbit, and The Wind In The Willows) between 1966 and 1995. His most beloved film role came in the 1970 adaptation of The Railway Children, in which he played station porter Albert Perks.

His co-star in the film Jenny Agutter shared a short statement: "What a huge loss. He was such a very special person; the kindest, most generous, funniest man. Always so full of energy and joy, and that's what he has given to me and to so many."

More recently, Cribbins became known to a generation of sci-fi fans for his role in Doctor Who – playing the warm and friendly grandfather Wilf towards the end of David Tennant’s run in the title role, under showrunner Russell T. Davies. He appeared in nine episodes between 2007 and 2010, and had been seen on set recently of the upcoming 60th anniversary episode. Decades prior to playing Wilf, he entered the Doctor Who universe with a role in 1966 film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. Davies – who’s returning as showrunner on Doctor Who, including for the anniversary special – shared a heartfelt tribute to Cribbins on Instagram.

Bad Wolf, the television production company that emerged from the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, added: “Bernard brought humour, wit and warmth to the screen and also to the set. He was the heart and soul of the Noble family and looked up to the stars on screen and in life. He will be hugely missed by everyone on Doctor Who and all our thoughts are with this family at this time.”