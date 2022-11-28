Babylon: New Trailer For Damien Chazelle’s Wild Hollywood Tale

If you watched the first trailer for La La Land director Damien Chazelle's latest foray into a film about films, Babylon, you'll probably have been given a taste of what to expect: drugs, debauchery and a tale of different character moving through 1920s Hollywood as it evolves from the silent era to the talkies. The latest look at the movie is online via the new trailer.

Babylon boasts a sprawling ensemble that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and relative newcomer Diego Calva, plus Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Different characters mix and mingle among the various storylines in this chronicle – largely fictionalised but based on real people – of Hollywood's jazz era heyday. Empire chatted to Robbie about it and you can read more on that right here.

The film will be in cinemas from 20 January.

