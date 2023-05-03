Babylon 5 Animated Movie On The Way

Given that our Helen O'Hara was once Grand Admiral President (or something, we need to check that) of a college Babylon 5 fan society and that James and/or Chris dig out this Spaced quote, on any mention of the show, we can predict how some of this week's Empire Podcast might go, given that series creator J. Michael Straczynski has announced an animated movie based on the show.

The series, which ran in syndication and on US cable channel TNT for five seasons or 110 episodes and seven TV movies (the vast majority of which were written by Straczynski), featured the titular five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war. Ancient races brought conflict and a variety of the younger species banded together to finally end it.

Straczynski has been developing a reboot series for US network The CW, but with the tricky issues around the sale of that Network, there have been few updates on it.