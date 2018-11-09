Avengers 4 Is Currently Three Hours Long, Director Joe Russo Reveals

by Ben Travis |

Avengers: Infinity War is a big movie, and it had plenty to get through in its 149-minute runtime – establishing Thanos, weaving in all far-flung corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and building in time for plenty of well-earned character moments. And it seems that there’s a huge amount of story still to come in next year’s Avengers 4. One of its directors, Joe Russo, revealed in an Instagram Q&A on the @DuelloBar account that their current cut of the film – which is now being edited after wrapping its reshoots – stands at a hefty three hours.

“The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours,” he stated on the social media app. “We’ll see if that holds.” The filmmaker added that they’re “about halfway through the editing process”, meaning the current incarnation is already whittled down from the full assembly cut. It remains to be seen whether the Infinity War follow-up will indeed come in significantly longer than this year’s mega-blockbuster – named Empire’s Best Movie of 2018 – or if it’ll be shaved down further to the slightly more manageable 150-minute mark.

Either way, there’s about six months left until we’ll get to see what Kevin Feige and co have cooked up, and the first trailer is due in the relatively near future – in the meantime, here’s everything we know about Avengers 4 so far.