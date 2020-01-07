Avatar 2: New Concept Art Online From James Cameron’s Sequel

We're still a ways away from the arrival of the first Avatar sequel, but James Cameron and his team are making sure we don't all forget that a return trip (more than one, in fact) to Pandora is booked and in the works. Cameron showed up at this year's CES convention, and brought with him some new concept art from the next film, which has now cropped up via the franchise's official Twitter account. Take a look...

We've already known that the sequels will venture into new territory on the moon that Cameron brought the world back in 2009. And from the looks of this, he's going all in on the waterscapes. The production has, in true Cameron style, not skimped on the challenges, putting many of the cast through shooting in water tanks to get that realistic feel.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are back for the new movie, with the story introducing us to their young family, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return in some capacity. We'll be meeting a whole new clan of Na'vi, overseen by Cliff Curtis' Tonowari and featuring a host of other characters.