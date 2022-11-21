Anjelica Huston Joins John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina

The links between John Wick and its Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina are growing closer. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Anjelica Huston will show up in the new film.

Huston, of course, first showed up in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as The Director, the head of the Ruska Roma crime organization, to whom Keanu Reeves' embattled hit man comes to for help.

The Director feels like a natural fit for Ballerina, since she was shown as training young female dancers with pain and suffering. And she suffers herself after helping Wick and feeling the stabby wrath of the High Table.

“The idea of Ballerina was formed around the scenes with Anjelica in John Wick 3,” says producer Erica Lee. “Anjelica Huston is an icon and is nothing less than Hollywood royalty. The world of Wick is always made richer by her commanding screen presence.”

With Len Wiseman in the director's chair and a script from Shay Hatten, Ballerina will see de Armas as a young woman whose family is slain and who plots revenge. Reeves and Ian McShane are crossing over from the main film franchise for this spin-off, but the rest of the cast for the film — which is in production now – remains a mystery. And there's no confirmed release date yet.

