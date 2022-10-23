If you're director Pablo Larraín, who has made two non-traditional biopics of famous women – in his case, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana – what do you do for a follow-up? You secure Angelina Jolie to play Opera Singer Maria Callas in your next film.

According to the logline for the film – which sees Larraín re-teaming with Spencer (the Diana movie) writer Steven Knight – Maria "tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris." So it certainly sounds like it follow the other two movies in style and tone.

Callas was most famous opera singers of the 20th century. Born in Manhattan and trained in Opera in Greece when she was 13 and later moved to Italy for her career.

Throughout the years, she dealt with near-sightedness that left her nearly blind and multiple scandals in her personal and professional life. She had an intense rivalry with Italian opera singer Renata Tebaldi, plus an affair with Aristotle Onassis (who later married Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (yes, the subject of Larrain's Jackie).

"Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream," Larraín says. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift."

"I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream," says Jolie.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!