An AI Becomes Obsessed In New Sci-Fi Thriller T.I.M. – Exclusive Trailer

With AI on everyone's mind at the moment, it's no surprise that we're seeing the emergence of a great many meditations on the advantages and dangers of the technology. Wading into the debate is Spencer Brown's debut feature T.I.M., which stars Barbarian's Georgina Campbell alongside Eamon Farren and Mark Rowley. And we have an exclusive first look at the trailer...

T.I.M. follows Abi (Campbell), a robotics engineer, as she moves to the countryside to work for a tech firm that’s developing an AI manservant: T.I.M. She is hoping the new job will be a fresh start, allowing her to rebuild her relationship with her husband following his affair, and start a family. As a perk of the job, Abi is given her own prototype T.I.M. She’s thrilled. After all, they’re meant to change your life.

However, T.I.M. quickly becomes obsessed with her. He will do anything he can to take her husband’s place, using his access to their data to manipulate her into thinking her husband is straying again. What hope does she have against an intelligence that can deep fake your voice, access your bank account, control the locks on your smart home and take control of your driverless car?

Yes, it's territory that has been trod by the likes of Black Mirror, but from the looks of the trailer, still promises something fresh and fun.