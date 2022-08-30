Alejandro G. Iñarritu Returns With New Drama BARDO – Check Out The First Poster

Given that both of his two filmmaking buddies, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron, have both made projects for Netflix, we suppose it was only a matter of time before the third member of the "Three Amigos," Alejandro González Iñárritu, made the leap. His first film for the streaming service is BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths.

The film follows Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

Iñárritu and his Birdman collaborator Nicolás Giacobone wrote this one, which sees the director teaming up for the first time with cinematographer Darius Khondji (we're guessing Iñárritu either wanted to change things up or Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki was busy), and marks his first film shot in Mexico since 2000's Amores Perros.