Adam Scott Joins Madame Web

Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, which already had a relatively eclectic cast with the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Tahar Rahim aboard. We can now add Severance's Adam Scott to the list.

Madame Web was originally created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr. and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was published in November 1980. Known as Cassandra Webb, she is usually depicted as an elderly blind woman suffering from a chronic neuromuscular disease that makes it difficult to move and breathe, and as such, she’s connected to a life support system that looks like a spider web. The clairvoyant character has precognitive abilities and once helped Spider-Man find a kidnap victim.

In Amazing Spider-Man #636, Madame Web transfers her powers into a younger woman, Julia Carpenter, who takes over the role and oversees storylines such as Spider-Island, which finds all of Manhattan’s population developing Spider powers – we'd imagine this might be how Johnson factors in.