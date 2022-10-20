A Man Called Otto Trailer Gives Us A Grumpy Tom Hanks

by Owen Williams |

“Neighbourhood curmudgeon reluctantly warms up to people” is a story we’ve seen before, but we admittedly haven’t seen a version with Tom Hanks as the titular grump. That’s about to change though, with our first look at A Man Called Otto. Think Gran Torino without the gun violence and racism and you’re sort of on the right lines. A new trailer just dropped for the movie – watch it below.

As you’ll have gathered from that, Otto has been recently widowed, and as a man who doesn’t like people or cats, he’s wondering if it’s worth carrying on. But despite his reservations, his new neighbours force him out of his miserable discomfort zone and back towards becoming part of his local community. C’mon – it’s Tom Hanks! You knew he was lovely really!

The film is a remake of the 2015 Swedish comedy A Man Called Ove, itself adapted from the novel by Fredrik Bakman. The director here is Marc Forster, whose previous work includes Christopher Robin and Finding Neverland. The screenwriter is David Magee, who collaborated with Forster on the latter, and also penned Mary Poppins Returns and Life of Pi.

Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton and Mike Birbiglia are among Hanks’ co-stars, and A Man Called Otto is out in the US on Christmas Day. There are no details of a UK release date so far.

