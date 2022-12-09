Every Guillermo del Toro Movie, Ranked

Scarred by his torrid time working on Mimic, and by the kidnapping of his father in 1997, del Toro – in desperate need of a chance to work on something personal without compromise – swerved Hollywood and returned to his artistic roots. Set during the dying days of the Spanish Civil War, del Toro’s third feature – which he describes as Pan’s Labyrinth’s “Masculine brother” – is at once an achingly gorgeous Gothic romance and a potent political allegory. Taking place in an orphanage with an unexploded bomb in its courtyard, secrets buried within its walls, and a spectral child trapped at its centre, his characteristically poetic take on a ghost story starts and ends with a simple question; “What is a ghost?” Though quiet moans and distorted faces present us with familiar signifiers of the restless dead, as young orphan Carlo (Fernando Tielve) uncover his new home’s dark past, we’re invited to consider whether ghosts are just the dead that still appear living, or whether perhaps any tragedy “doomed to repeat itself time and again” – war, abuse, fascism – invariably makes ghosts of us all. The sodden, sunken eyed visage of Santi and that late-night water run have landed this on many “Greatest Horror Film of All Time” lists. The truth is, it’s one of the all-time great films, period.

