Every Predator Movie Ranked

It took several decades, but finally someone figured out how to make a Predator movie that comes close to the original. There are many masterstrokes at play in Dan Trachtenberg’s take on the mythical hunter – but the most important one was not looking forward but back, to the 1800s and the Native American Comanche nation. So far removed from the original timeline that it barely has to connect to the increasingly long-winded lore, it also offers a gloriously stripped-back set-up: more so than any film in the franchise, this is a film about predators and prey, hunter and hunted. At its centre is Amber Midthunder’s ferocious Naru – a Comanche woman who wants to be a hunter, and isn’t taken seriously by the men in her community. Nor is she taken seriously by the Predator, who literally can’t see her since it doesn’t perceive her as a threat. But a threat she most certainly is (especially with her tomahawk-on-a-rope), and seeing her level up and grow in confidence and ability to take it on is thrilling stuff. With strong thematic underpinnings about colonialism, an earthy elemental feel (rampaging bear vs. Predator!), and tense, stylish filmmaking, this one’s bang on target.

