The Best Movies Of 2022 (So Far)

When Taika Waititi said he wasn’t going to play it safe after Thor: Ragnarok, he wasn’t kidding. Love And Thunder is a weird, wild, and wonderful movie – one that pushes the irreverent comedy even further than its cosmic-freakout predecessor (giant screaming goats anyone?), but balances it out with surprising sincerity too. True to its title, this is a movie about love – about how vital and life-affirming it is, and how even the most powerful among us might need to reassess our relationship with that most vulnerable of emotions. Chris Hemsworth has a blast continuing the comedic trajectory of his recent Thor outings, but it’s the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, now wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, that really ups the stakes – sparking some crackling chemistry and delivering some of the most emotional moments in the entire MCU as they team up to fight Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher. All that, and Love And Thunder still gives you giant comic book splash-panel action sequences, warring biker-chickens, Guns N ‘Roses needle-drops, and a gorgeous closing reel that changes the God Of Thunder for good. Sometimes lightning does strike twice.

Read the Empire review of Thor: Love And Thunder