The 10 Best Movie Santa Clauses

Santa Claus – or Sandy Claws, if you’re Jack Skellington – goes through hell at the hands of the inhabitants of Halloween Town. Kidnapped while giving his naughty and nice list a check-over, he’s dumped into Oogie Boogie’s lair and faces certain death before Jack pulls his bony finger out. There’s a depth and wheeziness to Ed Ivory’s voice performance here that adds to the distance between him and the skeletal Jack, making that final sprinkling of snow that shows he and Jack are buddies all the more magical.

