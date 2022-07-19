Gallery The Best Games Of 2022 (So Far)

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

More like an interactive season of American Horror Story than the type of interactive movies that developer Supermassive typically excels at, The Quarry is arguably far too long. However, it’s also a fantastic distillation of classic horror movies, with brilliant performances from a cast of genre-favourite actors and plenty of branching choices that take the story in sometimes shocking directions. With enough branching pathways that you’ll want to play the whole gore-soaked story through at least twice to see as many grisly ends as possible, this is a trope-laden guilty pleasure from beginning to end.

