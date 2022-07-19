Just six months into the year so far, 2022 has already been a great year for games. With everything from ambitious spin-offs and much-anticipated sequels, to glitzy remakes and indie passion-projects, there’s already been a bounty of must-play titles on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and beyond. Even with pandemic delays impacting the quantity of games making it to release, the quality of the games that have made it into our living rooms has been consistently high.
To mark the midway point of the year, Empire presents the best games of 2022 so far – from AAA action titles, to new evolutions of RPG favourites, polished remakes of all-time classics, and welcome returns for legendary mascots. There’s something here for every player, showcasing the sheer array of stories and gameplay styles out there right now. Read the top 20 list below – and check out our list of the best movies of 2022 so far here.
The Best Games Of 2022 (So Far)
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
More like an interactive season of American Horror Story than the type of interactive movies that developer Supermassive typically excels at, The Quarry is arguably far too long. However, it’s also a fantastic distillation of classic horror movies, with brilliant performances from a cast of genre-favourite actors and plenty of branching choices that take the story in sometimes shocking directions. With enough branching pathways that you’ll want to play the whole gore-soaked story through at least twice to see as many grisly ends as possible, this is a trope-laden guilty pleasure from beginning to end.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
Weird West isn’t just the name of the game, it’s a genre unto itself, one that blends supernatural happenings with the iconography of western stories. Fittingly, WolfEye Studio’s action RPG is a rootin’ tootin’ tale of cowpokes and bounty hunters (and, err, pig men) facing off against a brilliantly bizarre array of things that go bump in the night. Played from an isometric point of view, it offers zippy combat with a wealth of weapon and ability options, but what really makes Weird West stand out is just how malleable its world is. Player actions have permanence, and decisions made at one point can have dramatic repercussions later. Between the fun battles and dynamic, branching storytelling, players will be drawn back for repeated runs, just to see how weird this western can get.
Platforms: PC
A reboot of the 1998 Chaos Gate, Daemonhunters serves up XCOM style turn based strategy in the grimdark future of the Warhammer 40K universe. Controlling the Grey Knight faction of the franchise’s iconic space marines – think the A-Team in Hulkbuster armour – players hop around planets tackling pustulous outbreaks of the Plague God Nurgle. While the core gameplay and progression will be familiar to XCOM players, Daemonhunters ups the tension by having you juggle the needs and scheming personalities of your so-called allies, each decision impacting everything from tech research to experience gain and supplies. It’s a desperate juggling act that seems to doom you to fail, but with a satisfying array of abilities and the occasional cartoonishly violent execution of a Nurgler or Chaos Wizard, everything gels so well you won’t care.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
The Nazi-slaying adventures of ace sniper Karl Fairburne are always a good time, but this return to the franchise’s take on World War II is a real delight for fans of Sniper Elite. The fifth outing elevates just about every aspect of the series we’ve come to know and love, with more stealth tools, bigger maps to explore, multiple ways to complete mission objectives, and an engrossing story to boot. Not only is the stealth-action as addictive as ever, but the Invasion mode (where another player can, in a Souls-like twist, invade your game unbidden as an Axis sniper) is an absolute riot, which ups the ante (and stress level) considerably. It goes without saying that the series’ signature x-ray kill shots are back and grislier than ever, but look beyond the deliriously gory shock value and you’ll find one of the year’s most enjoyable shooters yet.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
The biggest expansion for Destiny 2 to date, The Witch Queen is almost meaty enough to count as a full sequel. With new powers, new weapons, new enemies to use them on, and a new location — Savathûn's Throne World — Guardians haven’t been short of fresh activities since this arrived in February. What really makes this stand out, though, is the story, with the battle against the aforementioned Savathûn — sister to earlier big bads Oryx and Xivu Arath — standing as easily one of the best tales told in Bungie’s sci-fantasy universe. Best of all, when you’ve mastered everything The Witch Queen adds into the mix, you can play through that story again on the new Legendary difficulty mode, which will test even the most battle-hardened Destiny player’s mettle.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Is this the best Lego game yet? A compelling case can be made for this sprawling adaptation of the entire Star Wars saga. While it still suffers from the omnipresent bugs that plague every Lego game, there’s no denying that developer TT Games has crammed this with sincere love for the franchise, and the ability to take control of hundreds of Star Wars characters and play through all nine core films is a dream come true for fans. Blessed with clever level design, near-endless challenges, and countless in-jokes and references to Star Wars’ deepest lore, all delivered with the Lego series’ signature sense of humour, this is a reminder of everything great about that galaxy far, far away.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
A Borderlands spinoff parodying Dungeons & Dragons, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is about as anarchic as you might expect. At a glance, it’s a fantasy-flavoured reskin of Borderlands with spells instead of grenades, but developer Gearbox has mixed things up in significant ways. Chiefly, you’re now playing a customised character, and unlike the specific Vault Hunters of Wonderslands’ parent title, here players can mix and match skills to create a truly unique hero, while the introduction of melee combat lets you get up-close and personal with enemies. Don’t expect much from the plot beyond ludicrous-yet-hilarious nonsense (the steady stream of wacky, D&D-inspired gags land with an alarmingly high hit rate), but do expect it to be brought to life by a fantastic voice cast including Ashley Burch, Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Always ahead of its time, this follow-up to the classic Chrono Trigger was dabbling in alternate worlds and multiversal crossovers long before movies made it cool. Long absent from European shores, 2022 has finally seen this reach wider audiences, packing in both the original PS1 era visuals and a solid HD overhaul, while even including the previously Japan-exclusive Radical Dreamers text adventure to boot. Best of all, it still holds up as an ambitious JRPG packed with quirky characters and a satisfyingly complex combat system.
Platforms: Switch
The cake may be a lie but this Switch collection bundling Valve’s legendary sci-fi puzzlers very much isn’t. Finally debuting on Nintendo hardware, the original Portal and 2011 follow-up Portal 2 remain as joyously anarchic and straight-up hilarious as they were when first released. While ports of ‘big’ games to the Switch can often leave fans wondering if performance or visuals will take a hit, there are no such worries with this combo — both games run like a dream, with 60fps whether docked or in handheld mode, making the space-warping experiments of Aperture Science eminently playable on the go. It even crams in Portal 2’s co-op campaign, playable locally or online, and with a split screen option. This is a triumph — we’re making a note here: “huge success”.
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X
It says something about the sheer quality of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V that a game first released two whole console generations ago can still find its way onto a best of list, nigh on a decade later. The Xbox Series X/PS5 upgrade doesn’t change or expand upon the story at all, but the visual overhaul keeps it looking fresh, while PS5 players get some slightly deeper immersion thanks to clever use of the DualSense controller’s lights and haptics. The ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online also received a few tweaks to coincide with the upgrade, to make it more welcoming to newcomers, ensuring this is the definitive version of the GTAV package for old crooks and youngbloods alike. A great final update for the game, but hopefully the actual final version. Now, GTA6 when?
Platforms: Switch
Wii Sports was, if you’ll pardon the pun, a game changer — a collection of simple sporting simulations with such immediate cross-generation appeal that it saw Wii consoles being snapped up by grandparents and kids alike. Switch Sports picks up the baton of its predecessor, delivering a half-dozen activities — bowling, sword-fighting, tennis, badminton, football, and volleyball, with golf to arrive via DLC — but making them far more enjoyable thanks to the Switch’s significantly more accurate motion controls. While there’s now online multiplayer, this really shines when you’re playing in the same room as friends or family, making it one of the best party games in Nintendo’s catalogue.
Platforms: PS5, PC
A supernatural event leads to the disappearance of every living soul in Tokyo — with the exception of student Akito, who wakes up to find himself sharing a body with a ‘spirit detective’ named KK. Cue an investigation into what happened, why, and how to restore the living, all while battling deeply unsettling demons and apparitions drawn from Japanese folklore. The real standout is the setting, though, with a breathtaking recreation of Tokyo that begs to be explored, while the experience of doing so — seeing one of the world’s busiest metropolises rendered empty and silent — adding massively to the eeriness. Combined with a blend of parkour, ghostly superpowers, and first-person ranged and melee combat, Ghostwire: Tokyo is that rarest of beasts: a brand new property that feels genuinely fresh.
Platforms: Switch
Kirby eats a car — game of the year. OK, there’s a bit more to be excited about in Nintendo’s inflatable puffball hero’s 3D debut, but the new Mouthful Mode, allowing the Kirbster to fill his gob with various (comparatively) giant objects and use their properties to solve puzzles or defeat enemies is top of the list, purely because of how fantastically daft it is. Like most Kirby games, Forgotten Land is a bit on the easy side, and its levels aren’t as big as something like Super Mario Odyssey, but it’s packed full of secrets that will keep even more experienced players digging around to unlock everything. A joyful, colourful, delightful return for the pink powerhouse.
Platforms: PS5
Yes, it’s a repackaging of two PS4 era Uncharted games – 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and 2017's Uncharted: Lost Legacy – but Legacy of Thieves gives both games a hell of an upgrade for PS5. 4K HDR visuals deliver stunning visuals, while masterful use of the DualSense controller’s immersive haptics pull players into the globe-trotting adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer like never before. Not to mention the fact that the original versions were franchise high-points, with stunning, exotic locales, fiendishly-designed tombs to raid, and (particularly in A Thief’s End) an exhilarating storyline that delivers both excitement and surprising emotional depth. The definitive collection of two of the best entries in the series.
Platforms: PC, Mac
It’s still annoying that this crossover of the Total War and Warhammer franchises hasn’t opted for the low-hanging fruit of calling itself “Total Warhammer” but that’s one of the only criticisms that can be levelled at this otherwise superlative fantasy real time strategy epic. With eight factions to choose from — drawn from Warhammer’s lore but inspired by the real world historical factions Total War excels with — a campaign map twice the size of the last game’s, and numerous online multiplayer options, there’s a huge amount of material to keep players on the battlefield, bolstered by major decisions to be made between skirmishes that can affect the fate of whole realities. Whatever you choose, though, this trilogy capper fosters an incredible sense of power in the player — enough to kill gods and tame daemons, and you’ll get plenty of chances to do both here.
Platforms: Switch
“Football for people who don’t like football” is the best way to sum up Battle League. With rapid-fire matches of super-powered soccer, it feels more party game than serious tournament. There’s no offside rule to worry about, and no ref to get in the way — Mario Strikers is all about making dizzying loops around the opposing team, then lobbing a fiery mushroom-powered strike into their net. With plenty of customisation options, and online leagues of player clubs, this is a contender for Mario’s best sporting endeavour yet.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Mac
A love letter to classic 2D Zelda games, Tunic oozes charm from every frame. Guiding an adorable fox adventurer around a mysterious island, the game — a passion project for solo indie developer Andrew Shouldice — is a masterpiece of design, at once elegantly intuitive and maddeningly complex. It’s also evocative of a bygone era of gaming, with the scattered pages of a virtual instruction manual serving as key collectibles, uncovering them a requirement for solving some of Tunic’s most fiendish puzzles. Although it’s devoid of any traditional dialogue, the game weaves an engaging story too, one that will have you debating the meaning of key events for weeks after you put down the controller. A work of subtle genius.
Platforms: PS5, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn was such a massive creative and commercial success that returning to the post-apocalyptic, robot dinosaur-infested world of protagonist Aloy must have been a daunting prospect for developers Guerrilla Games. Thankfully, the team absolutely nailed it, building on everything that made the first game great and leveraging the power and hardware features of PS5 to deliver a true evolution. Aloy’s latest adventure takes her through the ruined western territories of the former USA, delivering bigger environments than ever, introducing new aquatic sections to explore, and expanding on her abilities as a hunter in impressive new ways. Forbidden West is the kind of open world game that has so much to do, see, and check off that it’s a total time sink, but it’s such a stunning world you’ll rarely want to leave.
Platforms: Switch
A spinoff taking players to the distant past of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s Sinnoh Region sounded like a weird idea when Pokémon Legends: Arceus was announced, but it proved to be the shot in the arm the franchise needed. More exploratory in nature, with catching Pokémon streamlined to a zippy, Pokémon GO style throwing of Pokéballs, Arceus is a very different kind of Pokémon game, but with its vast open areas and a genuinely engaging story, it’s evolved the series as a whole. Upcoming core games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now have a lot to live up to.
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
It was always going to be Elden Ring topping this list, wasn’t it? FromSoftware’s open world approach to its own Dark Souls formula elevated the genre as a whole to dizzying new heights. The freedom to explore beckons players to uncover the innumerable secrets scattered around the mysterious Lands Between, while its combat system feels materially different with every single character build. That same open world also makes the notoriously difficult “Soulslike” genre more accessible to newcomers or cautious players though, introducing summonable, AI-controlled spirit allies, while allowing the flexibility to run off an explore somewhere else if any particular area proves too challenging — all without sacrificing the brutal challenge beloved by longtime fans. Stunning to behold, glorious to play, and all-consuming in scope, Elden Ring has rightly become a bona fide phenomenon. Not only the best game of 2022 (we’re calling it for the entire year now), but a stone-etched gaming milestone. A masterpiece of modern entertainment.
