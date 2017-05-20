Nick Frost To Play Captain Pugwash

He's already known for bringing at least one famous cartoon character to life via his half of Tintin's Thomson team. But Nick Frost will be taking on even more of a challenge, heading to the open seas to portray a live-action version of Captain Pugwash.

Captain Horatio Pugwash is a less-than-courageous pirate who commands the Black Pig, leads a motley crew that includes cabin boy Tom, pirates Willy and Barnabas, and Master Mate and faces off against arch-nemesis Cut-Throat Jake, who captains the Flying Dustman.

The evergreen character, created by John Ryan, made his debut in a 1950 comic strip in The Eagle and the Radio Times, which in turn led to a monochrome animated series in 1957, which ran until 1966. 'Toon adaptations have followed in the 1970s and as recently as 1998.

Lost Christmas' John Hay will write and direct the film, which finds Pugwash forced to lead a rescue mission when Tom is trapped on a volcanic island after trying to raid treasure protected by angry ghosts. "Besides Winston Churchill and Henry VIII, Captain Horatio Pugwash seems like a role I was born to play. I cannot wait to get going," Frost says. With Jason Flemyng also aboard, the film should shoot next year.

Frost will next be heard in animated movie Happy Family and he most recently worked on wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family.